Israeli settlement, aggression against Palestinians increased in 2022

Israeli settlement and aggression against Palestinians increased in 2022, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics stated in a report issued to mark the 47th anniversary of Palestine Land Day.

The report stated that the Israeli occupation authorities approved 83 settlement plans to build more than 22,000 settlement units in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

It also stated that there were 483 Israeli occupation sites and military bases in the occupied West Bank by the end of 2022, including more than 160 illegal settlements and scores of illegal outposts.

According to the report, the "other settlement sites" included industrial, tourists, service areas and Israeli army bases."

The report stated that the number of Israeli occupation settlers in the occupied West Bank reached 719,452 by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, the report said that the Israeli occupation is exploiting more than 85 per cent of the total area of the land of historic Palestine.

Under the protection of occupation forces, the report said, illegal settlers carried out about 8,724 attacks against Palestinian citizens and their property in 2022. They included 1,515 attacks on property and religious places, 362 attacks on land and natural resources and 6,847 attacks on Palestinian individuals.

With settler groups attempting 63 times to establish settler outposts.

Occupation forces and settlers confiscated 294 Palestinian items, including 48 agricultural tractors and 53 cars, damaged trees and stole olives during the harvest season.

Israel has killed some 100,000 Palestinians since its creation during the 1948 Nakba, the report added.

