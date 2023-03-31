Hamas official urges Azerbaijan to stop normalisation with Israel

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, called Thursday on Azerbaijan to reverse its decision to normalise relations with Israel, saying it would come at the expense of the Palestinian people's rights.

This came a day after Baku opened an embassy in Tel Aviv, after more than 30 years of diplomatic ties.

"It is unfortunate that Azerbaijan normalises relations with the Zionist entity and opens an embassy in Tel Aviv, because this represents support for the Zionist entity at the expense of Palestinian rights," said the Hamas leader, Ismail Radwan, in remarks to Quds Press.

"The Azerbaijani government must back down from the series of normalisation with the Zionist entity, which is committing war crimes against our Palestinian people, and has become a threat to Palestine, Azerbaijan, the Arab and Islamic region, and the entire world," he added.

Radwan described the incumbent Israeli government as the most "fascist in Israeli history", which represents a threat to humanity, international peace and security.

On the other hand, Radwan praised Indonesia for refusing to host the Israeli football team during the FIFA under-20 World Cup, stressing the need for all countries to follow suit.

