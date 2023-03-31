Rights group: Israel demolished over 12,300 Palestinian homes since 1967

Israel has demolished more than 12,350 Palestinian homes and uprooted more than two million olive trees in the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967, a Palestinian rights group said yesterday.

The Israeli demolitions have also affected Arab villages inside Israel, where the Israeli authorities have demolished the Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb 214 times, the Land Research Centre in Jerusalem said.

According to the report, Israel has uprooted more than two million perennial olive trees.

This comes a day after the Palestinian Wall and Settlements Commission revealed that 1,220 demolition notices had been distributed to Palestinians by occupation forces in 2022.

