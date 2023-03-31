Rights group: Israel demolished over 12,300 Palestinian homes since 1967

March 31, 2023 at 3:47 pm
Israel has demolished more than 12,350 Palestinian homes and uprooted more than two million olive trees in the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967, a Palestinian rights group said yesterday.
The Israeli demolitions have also affected Arab villages inside Israel, where the Israeli authorities have demolished the Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb 214 times, the Land Research Centre in Jerusalem said.
According to the report, Israel has uprooted more than two million perennial olive trees.
This comes a day after the Palestinian Wall and Settlements Commission revealed that 1,220 demolition notices had been distributed to Palestinians by occupation forces in 2022.
READ: Israeli settlement, aggression against Palestinians increased in 2022
CategoriesIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments