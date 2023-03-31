Jared Kushner private equity firm was backed by Emirates, Qatar

Wealth funds in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar have invested hundreds of millions of dollars with former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner's private equity firm, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions.

The investment from the UAE came through a sovereign wealth fund, but the Qatari investor's identity was unclear, the NYT report said.

Last year, a US House of Representatives committee had said it was investigating the Saudi Arabian government's $2 billion investment with a firm of Kushner.

READ: UAE appoints a Vice President and a Crown Prince for Abu Dhabi