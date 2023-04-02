Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iranian pours yoghurt over 2 women not wearing hijab

The two women were arrested after being issued an arrest warrant for failing to wear the hijab in public. The incident is under investigation, and the male suspect has been arrested for a disturbance of order, Iranian officials said.
April 2, 2023
