Israel detained 230 Palestinians, issued 70 deportation orders from Jerusalem in March

Israeli occupation forces arrested 230 Jerusalemites and issued 70 deportation orders from Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem during the month of March.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Centre said in its monthly report yesterday that the arrests included three children who were under 12 years of age, 58 boys and eight women.

According to the report, the Israeli occupation authorities arrested more than 80 Palestinians from Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem including the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

The centre indicated that it had monitored the issuance of 70 deportation orders including deportation from the Old City of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinians' place of residence, the streets of Jerusalem, the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and a ban on entering the West Bank.

"The Israeli occupation authorities have issued 30 deportation orders from the Old City, including the entire Old City and the roads leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as 25 deportation orders from Al-Aqsa Mosque," the report said, noting that among the deportees were 13 women and 12 boys.

