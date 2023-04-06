Al-Aqsa Mosque trustees call for Muslim support

Al-Aqsa Trustees' Foundation for Preachers and Sharia Graduates called on Wednesday for all Muslims to support Al-Aqsa Mosque and its worshippers against Israeli aggression.

"All praise to those who are prostrating [in the mosque] and standing with great resilience against oppression and intrusion; those who pay the heavy price for the sake of Allah," said the chair of the trustees, Sheikh Isam Al-Bashir. "Such people are blessed. They will be victorious in spite of the wounds and the harm that they are enduring at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces."

Sheikh Al-Bashir strongly condemned the "flagrant Israeli violations and barbarian attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque without any respect to its sanctity as a place of worship, or to the fact that it is the holy month of Ramadan. Moreover, there is no respect for the feelings of the world's two billion Muslims for whom Al-Aqsa is so important."

He pointed out that the "Zionist Israeli occupation" is trying to impose its sovereignty over Al-Aqsa Mosque with its temporal and spatial partition project. "The Zionists also want to reinforce the myth about the temple in a place over which they do not have any religious or historic rights."

Al-Aqsa Mosque, insisted the Sheikh, is a religious and holy site solely for Muslims. "Israeli aggression violates the international laws and conventions which guarantee respect for and protection of religious sites."

He called for the whole Muslim ummah to support Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers staying there "who are carrying out the mission entrusted to the whole Muslim world."

