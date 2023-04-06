Electoral process in Libya must not lead to instability - US ambassador

Richard Norland, US Ambassador to Libya, said his country rejects any electoral process that is likely to cause instability, Libyan express reports.

According to the report, the US ambassador emphasised the need to expel mercenaries to resolve this issue and reaffirmed his support for the efforts of the UN Envoy in Libya, Abdullah Batili, to reach the 2023 election.

Last March, US President Joe Biden announced that his country would prioritise participation and partnership with Libya, adding America adopted a strategy to prevent conflict and promote stability in Libya.

America's new Libya strategy: is it about Libya or about kicking Russia out of Libya?