Portuguese / Spanish / English

Electoral process in Libya must not lead to instability - US ambassador

April 6, 2023 at 6:50 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Libya, News, US
TRIPOLI, LIBYA - DECEMBER 20: US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland speaks to press on the presidential elections scheduled for 24 December in Libya on December 20, 2021 in Tripoli, Libya. ( Hazem Turkia - Anadolu Agency )
US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland speaks to press on the presidential elections scheduled for 24 December in Libya on December 20, 2021 in Tripoli, Libya. [Hazem Turkia - Anadolu Agency]
 April 6, 2023 at 6:50 pm

Richard Norland, US Ambassador to Libya, said his country rejects any electoral process that is likely to cause instability, Libyan express reports.

According to the report, the US ambassador emphasised the need to expel mercenaries to resolve this issue and reaffirmed his support for the efforts of the UN Envoy in Libya, Abdullah Batili, to reach the 2023 election.

Last March, US President Joe Biden announced that his country would prioritise participation and partnership with Libya, adding America adopted a strategy to prevent conflict and promote stability in Libya.

America's new Libya strategy: is it about Libya or about kicking Russia out of Libya?

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasLibyaNewsUS
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments