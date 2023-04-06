Iran supreme leader: Israel won't survive another 25 years

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel will not survive the next 25 years.

"We have said that they will not see the next 25 years, but it seems that they are in a hurry and want to leave quickly," Khamenei said on Tuesday during a reception of senior state officials, commenting on the internal crisis in Israel over the judicial overhaul proposal.

"This entity, since its inception, has never faced such terrible problems as it is today, and it is now suffering from political instability, and within four years it has changed four prime ministers, and party alliances are disintegrating before they are formed," he added.

The Iranian leader indicated that there is "widespread polarisation" throughout the "fake entity", which is evidenced by the demonstrations of hundreds of thousands of people, and these weaknesses cannot be compensated for by firing a number of missiles.

He said the number of people who will leave Israel will soon reach two million, considering the successive warnings by the "Zionist authorities" of the imminent collapse of Israel as another indication of its weakness.

