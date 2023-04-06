Islamic Jihad: Resistance is prepared for a confrontation regardless of the sacrifices

Islamic Jihad yesterday affirmed that the Palestinians are behind the resistance and it is ready for a confrontation that will not stop or end until the occupation is defeated and removed from the land it has occupied.

Spokesperson, Tariq Salmi, told Al-Watan Studio, that "the resistance factions are in a state of permanent readiness to curb the policies of the occupation and respond to its crimes."

If the occupation continues its attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, then the Palestinian people are prepared and ready to defend Al-Aqsa and will go to an open confrontation, no matter the sacrifices.

He stressed that "Al-Aqsa Mosque is the jewel of Muslims and represents the Islamic and Arab identity. It is the occupation that bears responsibility for these crimes and it will pay the price for these crimes."

"The Palestinian people live as one unit despite the plans that aim to politically separate them. The response of the resistance was crystal clear that the people are united in this battle, and they face one enemy that wants to impose its plans and policies on Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian people."

