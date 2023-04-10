Egypt's FM, UN Syria envoy discuss "resolving" Syrian crisis

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday discussed with the UN special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen, over a phone call, a political solution for the Syrian crisis.

The call that Shoukry made with the UN envoy comes in light of Arab efforts for the return of Syria to the Arab fold, and after eight days of a visit paid by the Syrian Foreign Minister to Egypt, the first of its kind in 13 years, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Shoukry affirmed "Egypt's full support for the efforts of the UN envoy to reach a comprehensive political settlement under Syrian ownership, in line with Security Council Resolution No. 2254."

Resolution No. 2254, which the Security Council adopted on 18 December 2015, provides for the start of peace talks in Syria, the formation of a transitional government, the holding of UN-sponsored elections, and the cessation of any attacks against civilians.

Egypt's foreign minister asserted to the UN envoy Egypt's eagerness to restore security and stability in Syria.

The two sides agreed to continue consultation and coordination on resolving the Syrian crisis and ways to push forward the political solution during the coming period.

