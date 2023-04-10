Islamic-Christian Committee calls for holding Israel accountable for its crimes

The Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and its Sanctuaries yesterday called on the international signatories to the Fourth Geneva Conventions of 1949 and The Hague Conventions of 1954 "to assume their obligations in holding the Israeli authorities accountable for continuing their crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and all Islamic and Christian religious places.

The committee said in a statement that Israel's "continued aggression against the Palestinian people and defiance of international resolutions" was constituting a "war crime in accordance with international human rights laws."

"The Israeli prevention of the Palestinian citizens from performing their prayers in Al-Aqsa is a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws," the committee reiterated.

The international community's ignoring of the Israeli crimes has enabled the occupation to escape punishment and continue committing such crimes," it added.

