Turkiye to hold political consultations with Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Kuwait

Turkiye will hold political consultations with Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Kuwait, first in the Saudi capital Riyadh and then in Kuwait, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday, reports Anadolu Agency.

Turkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar "will be visiting Riyadh on 10 April 2023 to hold political consultations upon the invitation of Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Ambassador Waleed Al-Khereiji."

A meeting will be held with Yemen's Undersecretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Mansour Baggash and another with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) H.E. Jassem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, the ministry added.

Separately, Akcapar "will be paying a visit to Kuwait on 10-11 April for political consultations, upon the invitation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait H.E. Mansour Ayyad Alotaibi."

"Bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, will be discussed at the political consultations," it added.

