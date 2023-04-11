Morocco instructs ministers to avoid dealing with the French envoy, reports say

As tensions between Morocco and France continue to be high, Rabat has unofficially instructed ministers to avoid dealing with the French ambassador, media reports claim.

In response, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson tried to defuse the situation by defending the exceptional partnership between the two countries.

Some reports suggest that Morocco does not intend to appoint a new diplomatic envoy to France. Despite the strained diplomatic ties, the French side has emphasised the continued communication and interaction with the Moroccan government, describing the relationship as an exceptional bilateral partnership.

Reports indicate that the French ambassador to Morocco, who returned to the kingdom after a vacation in France, found himself "walking on eggshells" after several ministers and officials received instructions not to see him.

Sources say that these instructions were not official and were not issued in writing, as is the case in ordinary diplomacy, but were verbal instructions. They have led to numerous meetings and public meals with the French ambassador being canceled, making him feel like an "unwanted person" in Rabat.

The Moroccan government seems to be using a similar strategy to the one used with Germany last year when it suspended all communications with the German embassy in Rabat due to Berlin's positions, which Rabat considered "negative" regarding the Western Sahara issue. The goal appears to be sending a clear message to European partners that Morocco stands by its positions and will not accept any behaviour that affects its sovereignty and national interests.

Rabat froze relations with Paris over the Sahara issue and following the European Parliament's "implementation of the common foreign security policy" in January, which "urges Morocco to cease its harassment and intimidation of journalists, human rights defenders and diaspora activists". Rabat believes Paris was behind the move.

This came after tensions were already raised as Paris had limited the issuing of visas to Moroccan nationals, a matter that has not yet been resolved.