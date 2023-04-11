West Bank: Palestinians injured during settler march to illegal outpost

Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli security forces on Monday when thousands of Jewish settlers marched to an illegal evacuated settlement outpost near Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that 121 Palestinians were injured, including two with wounds from rubber bullets; four who were injured when they fell while being chased by soldiers; and 115 who suffered from tear gas inhalation. One person was transferred to a local clinic for treatment.

As many as 2,200 settlers, led by more than 20 Knesset members and seven Israeli ministers, including far-right extremists Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, marched to the Eviatar settlement outpost, built on Palestinian land in Jabal Sabih area, in the town of Beita to the south of Nablus.

Local sources said fighting broke out when the Palestinian protesters confronted the settlers. The Israeli army allocated an entire battalion to secure the march, and imposed a comprehensive security cordon across the area.

The march started from the military checkpoint established near the village of Za'tara near Nablus. The settlers demanded that the government should legalise the outpost — which is illegal under Israel as well as international law — and declare it to be a full settlement. All of Israel's settlements are illegal under international law, as is the practice of settling people on occupied land.

The Eviatar outpost was established in 2013. The Israeli army opposed its establishment and evacuated the settlers. However, it has allowed them to return on several occasions for short periods.

