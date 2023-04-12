Iran delegation arrives in Riyadh to reopen embassy

An Iranian technical delegation, on Wednesday, arrived in Saudi Arabia for the reopening of Tehran's embassy in Riyadh, Iran's official media reported, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to IRNA news agency, the delegation will later travel to Jeddah to inspect the Consulate office and the Iranian mission to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

A Saudi delegation visited Tehran on Saturday to discuss the reopening of embassies as part of talks hosted by China to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries that were severed in 2016.

On 10 March, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the resumption of their diplomatic relations and the reopening of embassies within two months.

In January 2016, Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran after attacks on its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad, in protests against the execution of Saudi Shia cleric, Nimr Al-Nimr.

TIMELINE: From hostility to rapprochement, the Iran-Saudi Arabia ties