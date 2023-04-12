Mauritania dismantles transatlantic smuggling network

The Mauritanian police said yesterday that they have dismantled a network for smuggling irregular migrants across the Atlantic Ocean.

The network was arrested in the capital, Nouakchott. It includes four foreigners and a Mauritanian national who were arrested while trying to smuggle 28 persons who are of African and Asian descent, according to a statement released by the police.

In December, Interior Minister Mohamed Ahmed Ould Mohamed El-Amin said authorities had dismantled several smuggling and human trafficking networks.

Mauritania is a major crossing point for African migrants, with the city of Nouadhibou – located on the Atlantic coast – becoming a preferred destination for irregular migrants wishing to cross to Europe.

