100,000 due at Al-Aqsa for final Friday prayers of Ramadan

Tens of thousands of worshippers waited at the doors of Al-Aqsa mosque this morning ahead of the dawn prayers, in what could be the last Friday of Ramadan.

Palestinians had called for today to be used as a means of emphasising the support for Al-Aqsa in a campaign called 'The West Bank is the Shield of Jerusalem..

The occupation forces assaulted those coming to the blessed mosque near Hatta Gate with batons and gas and sound bombs, while the crowd responded with takbeers and cheers.

Some 100,000 Muslims are expected to pray the Jumma (Friday) prayers at the Muslim holy site later today.

This comes just hours after three Palestinian female worshippers were detained by occupation forces at Al-Aqsa. One has since been released but the remaining two are being investigated. No details have been given as to why they were arrested.

