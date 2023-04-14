Hamas condemns Israel's restriction of Christian prayer over Easter

The Palestinian movement Hamas condemned the Israeli-imposed restrictions on Christian access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre ahead of Holy Saturday festivities and called on the Palestinian people to reject the restrictions

"We strongly condemn the restrictions announced by the Israeli occupation authorities reducing the number of Christians celebrating the Holy Saturday," Hamas said in a statement.

The movement considered the Israeli measures blatant interference in religious rituals and a racist attack on Christians and their holy sites.

Hamas also stressed the invalidity of the Israeli measures in Jerusalem, calling on Palestinians to reject them and to exercise their natural right to practice their religious rites.

The Palestinian movement called on the international community to take action to stop the violations committed by Israeli forces and settlers against the holy sites in Jerusalem and across occupied Palestine.

