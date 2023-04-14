Rallies held in Bangladesh against Israel attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims staged a huge demonstration in the capital, Dhaka, after Friday prayers in solidarity with Palestinians attacked at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem by Israeli forces, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The protesters gathered in front of the country's national Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

"We are shocked at the overlooking of the Israeli aggressions by the United Nations and other global bodies," said Hafez Maolana Yunus Ahmad, one of the speakers and Secretary-General of the Islamic political party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, while addressing the rally.

He also urged the Bangladeshi government to adopt a resolution at the country's National Parliament against Israeli attacks at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The demonstrators carried banners and raised slogans against Israeli attacks.

They also called on Muslims to boycott Israeli products to show solidarity with Palestinians.

READ: Israel arrests 3 female worshippers at Al-Aqsa

"It's our moral and religious duty to stand boldly against Israel and raise our voices for the protection of our Palestinian innocent Muslim brothers and sisters," Md. Nasir Uddin, one of the demonstrators, told Anadolu.

Bangladesh, on Thursday, strongly condemned Israeli forces for a raid and attacks on Muslim worshippers at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the attack, saying Israeli forces on Wednesday morning used violence against worshippers and civilians during prayers.

"Bangladesh expresses deep concerns over the violations of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and international accords by the Israeli forces," it said.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.​​​​​​​

READ: Israel's Ben-Gvir slams decision banning settlers from Al-Aqsa until end of Ramadan