Thousands of Palestinians march in Gaza to mark International Quds Day

Thousands of Palestinians affiliated to different factions in the besieged Gaza Strip marched on Friday to mark International Quds Day, Al Resalah newspaper reported.

The marchers raised the Palestine flag, pictures of Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock and posters including quotes in support for the Palestinians Resistance and the Resistance axis.

During the march, the Palestinian factions hailed the Rresistance axis which stands against the Israeli occupation and its aggression on the Palestinians.

The Palestinians factions also reiterated that Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque "are in the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict".

At the same time, they stressed that Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque are the cause of the whole Arab and Muslim Ummah, noting that the Resistance axis is defending them against the Israeli violations.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian factions reiterated on the importance of rebuilding the internal Palestinian home, uniting all efforts and achieving Palestinian reconciliation.

The Palestinian factions in Gaza pledged to continue resistance against the Israeli occupation until the liberation of all the Palestinian land and Palestinian people, as well as the creation of the Palestinian State.

