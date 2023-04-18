Ex-Tunisia president Marzouki calls on Algeria not to interfere in Tunis' affairs

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki sparked a debate in Tunisia after he attacked Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune and called on him not to interfere in his country's affairs. Tebboune has previously said he believes Tunisia has been the target of a foreign conspiracy and said that his country was trying to participate in the national dialogue to bring Tunisians' views closer together.

Marzouki addressed Tebboune, saying: "Who appointed you as guardian of Tunisia? Tunisia is a country that existed even before the Algerian state, with its foundations and sovereignty that protects it."

"From the beginning, the ruling regime in Algeria decided to suppress the revolution in Tunisia so that democracy would not flourish in the country, and it was clear to them that the contagion of revolution was near them, which was realised when thousands of Algerians took to the streets to overthrow the dictatorship," he continued.

"We have never interfered in Algerian domestic affairs, but they constantly have and blatantly interfered in our matters. What the Algerian regime harbours towards the post-revolution Tunisian model is no longer a secret. They are fighting us by all means and placing obstacles to prevent the success of Tunisian democracy."

Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, head of Tunisia's National Salvation Front, has also called on Tebboune not to interfere in Tunisian affairs, stressing that the Front understands Algeria's concern for Tunisia to be free from external pressure but rejects any "guardianship" over the country, whether from brothers or friends.

