Sisi: We are ready to play role of mediator in Sudan

April 18, 2023
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gives a speech in Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images]
President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said Egypt is in contact with the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and is ready to mediate a ceasefire.

Explaining that Cairo doesn't interfere in the affairs of other countries, Al-Sisi added that Egypt hopes to withdraw its forces from Sudan as soon as possible, noting that the Egyptian forces present in Sudan are there for training purposes only and do not support one party over the other.

After clashes erupted across Sudan between the Rapid Support Forces and the army on Saturday, the RSF released a video it said showed Egyptian forces "surrendering" to them in the northern town of Merowe, located roughly halfway between the Sudanese capital Khartoum and the border with Egypt.

President Al-Sisi received a call from Salva Kiir, president of South Sudan, and another call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Both discussed developments in Sudan.

While Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, held calls with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, and his counterparts in South Sudan, Djibouti and France to discuss events in Egypt's southern neighbour.

