Sudan: RSF rebels detain Egyptian soldiers as they take airport during coup

Egyptian soldiers on joint exercises with the Sudanese military were caught up in an ongoing coup attempt in the northeast African country. Rebels from the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) forced the Egyptian troops to surrender at gunpoint as they took control of Merowe International Airport, about an hour north of the capital Khartoum. Government forces claim to have retaken the airport, however information coming out of the country is proving hard to verify.