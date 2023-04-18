Tunisia: Lawyers barred from attending Ghannouchi's interrogation

Tunisia's Ennahda movement announced that its leader, Rached Ghannouchi, is being questioned at the National Guard barracks in El-Aouina, in the capital, without the participation of his defence team as they have not been allowed to attend.

Ennahda senior leader Mondher Laounisi said Ghannouchi is being subjected to a great injustice and that his arrest is arbitrary.

Ghannouchi's home was raided last night and he was taken to the El-Aouina Barracks for unknown reasons, according to his lawyers. However, an interior ministry source confirmed that Ghannouchi was arrested with permission from the Public Prosecution on the grounds of inciting statements he had allegedly made.

The movement held the "de facto authority" responsible for any harm to the psychological and physical health of Ghannouchi.

Riadh Chaibi, Ennahda's political adviser, said Ghannouchi's arrest would not deter the party from resisting and insisting on the overthrow of the coup authorities.

"We are more confident that we will be victorious. Ghannouchi's arrest will not impose any fait accompli that will make us abandon our opposition to the coup and instil fear in the ranks of the opposition."

A leading party figure warned that Ghannouchi's arrest would further complicate the situation and not solve the problems.

Ghannouchi has been investigated on multiple occasions in cases involving "foreign travel, the secret apparatus and money laundering" and has been subjected to a travel ban and asset freeze without any convictions.

