Comedian Jon Stewart on 'pushback' for being Jewish Palestine advocate in US

In an interview with rapper Talib Kweli last month, American satirist and comedian Jon Stewart spoke about how Jewish people are being conflated with Zionists by Israel supporters.

"As a Jewish person, you are saddled with the idea that you are not a citizen of America or a citizen of the world, you are a citizen of Israel. And you must back their actions," he told Kweli, sharing his views on the current situation in Palestine. Stewart has previously been labelled 'anti-Semitic' because of his views on Israel's treatment of Palestinians. Tackling these claims during the conversation for the People's Party with Talib Kweli podcast in New York, he said his views on Israel's actions do not "negate how I feel about anti-Semitism. And anti-Semitism is not the same as [anti] Zionism."

