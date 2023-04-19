Israel arrests disabled Palestinian at checkpoint

Israeli police yesterday arrested a disabled Palestinian at Jerusalem's northern checkpoint of Qalandia after he allegedly attempted to snatch the weapon of one of the occupation forces.

Jerusalem police and civilian security guards arrested the man who is in his 40s for attempting to snatch a weapon at the Qalandia checkpoint, police said in a statement.

The statement added that the arrested Palestinian was using crutches and that he attacked an Israeli civil security guard. The statement pointed out that an investigation was opened into the incident.

Tensions have escalated recently across the occupied West Bank amid repeated Israeli military raids on Palestinian towns and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The identity of the Palestinian man has not been revealed and no further details are available.

READ: Israel issues stop work orders against 23 Palestinian homes, a mosque