Israelis hoist flags above Hebron's Ibrahimi Mosque in provocation of Palestinians

Ahead of Israel's "Independence" Day, Israelis in Hebron hoist dozens of their blue and white flags over the Ibrahimi Mosque compound, in a blatant provocation of the Palestinians that worship here. 29 Palestinians were killed at this Mosque during a massacre by a far-right American-Israeli settler in 1994, after which the city of Hebron was divided and now 60% of the Mosque compound is only accessible to Israelis
April 24, 2023 at 11:22 am

