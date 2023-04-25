Egypt's assistant military attache killed in Sudan

Egypt's Foreign Ministry yesterday confirmed the killing of Mohamed Al-Gharawy, assistant administrative attache at the embassy in Khartoum.

In a post on facebook, the ministry said Al-Gharawy was killed "on his way from his home to the embassy headquarters to follow up on the evacuation of Egyptian citizens."

The Sudanese army said the assistant administrative attache had been killed by fire from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The RSF issued a statement mourning Al-Gharawy's death and pledged to cooperate with the Egyptian authorities to uncover the facts surrounding it.

Egypt said its "mission in Sudan will continue to shoulder its responsibility in following up the tasks of evacuating Egyptian citizens from Sudan and ensuring their safe return to the homeland."

READ: Staff member of Egypt's Embassy in Khartoum injured in clash in Sudan: Statement