IOM helps over 3,200 African migrants return home from Yemen

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said it has helped over 3,200 African migrants, including 254 unaccompanied children, return safely to their countries of origin from Yemen this year, Anadolu news agency reported.

The UN agency added in a post on its official Twitter account that the operation was supported by the Saudi King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action (KSCHR), and the Office of Population, Refugees and Return of the US State Department.

More than 3,200 migrants, including 254 unaccompanied children, have safely returned home this year. ✈️ have taken off from Sana'a, Seiyun and Aden, thanks to support from @KSRelief_EN and @StatePRM We urgently require more funds to help more people stranded in danger. #MRP2023 pic.twitter.com/9PoxZJ67of — IOM Yemen (@IOM_Yemen) April 24, 2023

The agency added that it needs more funds to help more people who are stranded in dangerous situations.

The IOM often carries out voluntary evacuations of migrants due to the deteriorating living conditions in Yemen.

Yemen is a popular destination for migrants from the Horn of Africa, especially Ethiopia and Somalia, who use it as an entry point to cross to other Gulf nations, especially Saudi Arabia.

By the end of 2021, the war in Yemen had claimed the lives of 377,000 people while the economy had lost $126 billion.

