Christianity under attack in Jerusalem: MEMO in conversation with John and Samuel Munayer

Israeli occupation forces blocked the route for the Holy Saturday procession through Jerusalem and attacked Christian worshippers who were taking part. Such events have previously been highlighted as some of the reasons why Christians are leaving the occupied territories. With these attacks on the increase, MEMO speaks to John and Samuel Munayer, Palestinian theologians, about the situation of Christians in Jerusalem and what the future holds for them.

John S. Munayer is a Palestinian theologian from Jerusalem who holds degrees from King's College London, the University of Edinburgh, and VU University Amsterdam. John is currently a lecturer at the Bethlehem Bible College and editor of the Journal of Palestinian Christianity. John is also active in several Palestinian Christian initiatives in Palestine.

Samuel S. Munayer is a Palestinian theologian from Jerusalem. After completing a BA in Theology and Philosophy at Durham University, he is pursuing a Master's degree in Middle Eastern Politics at Exeter University under the supervision of Professor Ilan Pappe. Samuel. Samuel has recently co-authored an article with John on Palestinian Liberation Theology titled: Decolonising Palestinian Liberation Theology: New Methods, Sources and Voices.

