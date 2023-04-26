Hanania: Securing Palestinian-Americans' right to travel is in exchange for Israel's entry into US Visa Waiver Program

Palestinian-American community activist Hanna Hanania revealed yesterday that meetings with the US Departments of State and Homeland Security are still ongoing concerning the rights of Americans of Palestinian origin in exchange for Israel's membership into the US Visa Waiver Programme (VWP).

Hanania said the Palestinian institutions, supported by Arab, Islamic, Christian and Jewish organisations, have received numerous assurances that Americans of Palestinian origin will be granted greater freedom during their visits to their homeland.

He confirmed that the pressure on the US administration to postpone or cancel Israel's membership into the VWP is ongoing, due to Tel Aviv's oppressive system based on racial segregation. Israel, he added, should not be granted immunity and any racist practices against Americans of Palestinian origin should lead to its dismissal from the programme.

Hanania emphasised that Palestinian institutions have called for Americans of Palestinian origin – who hold both Palestinian and American nationalities – be allowed to enter the occupation state as American citizens through airports, land crossings and Israeli checkpoints, which grants them greater freedom of movement and transportation.

He explained that ensuring the free movement of Americans of Palestinian origin between the occupied West Bank and Israel falls under the principle of "reciprocity" in the movement of Israelis travelling through America without restrictions.

READ: Israel envoy walks out of UNSC meeting on Palestine