Israel envoy walks out of UNSC meeting on Palestine

Israel's envoy to the UN Gilad Erdan left the Security Council session held yesterday to discuss the Palestinian issue, claiming holding the meeting on Israel's Memorial Day was disrespectful.

"Today's debate has crossed all lines," Erdan said. "Not only am I both appalled and outraged to the very depth of my soul, but I am sad. Very sad."

Erdan said that the UN Security Council session was held on Israel's Memorial Day despite "numerous requests to reschedule."

His request was rejected by Russia – head of the council for this month. The rejection, he claimed, proves the international body's anti-Israel bias.

Erdan directed his attention to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and posed a hypothetical question regarding how he would respond to an event condemning Russian troops on 9 May, which is Russia's Victory Day and a highly significant holiday.

"While Israelis mourn, this council, as usual, will hear more blatant lies condemning the State of Israel and falsely painting it as the root of all the region's problems," Erdan said.

He added: "Today is one of the most sacred days of the year for the State of Israel. Today is Memorial Day for our fallen troops and victims of terror," referring to the Israeli soldiers killed during their attacks on Palestinians during the Nakba.

Erdan blamed the Palestinians for the ongoing conflict. "The only reason this conflict has not yet been resolved is because the Palestinians refuse to accept the very existence of Israel, the Jewish state," he claimed.

He claimed that the Palestinians have rejected all peace initiatives and incited terrorism, brainwashed their children to hate and murder Jews.

Then, he read loudly the names of Israeli soldiers who have died in battle, lit a candle and walked out from the hall.

More than 750,000 Palestinians were forced out of their homes to make way for the creation of the state of Israel, since then more than one million have been detained by Israeli occupation forces, many for posts on social media and for resisting the occupation of their properties. During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan two weeks ago, Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque and arrested some 400 Muslim worshippers.

