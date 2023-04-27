Sudan in Crisis: MEMO in conversation with Ola Ibrahim

Since 15 April, major clashes have erupted in a number of Sudanese states between the army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo 'Hemedti'. Hundreds have been killed and wounded, most of whom are civilians. Thousands have fled and the country sits at the precipice of a civil war. Join us as we talk to Ola Ibrahim, a member of the Khartoum Resistance Committee.

The Khartoum Resistance Committee was formed as an informal, grassroots network of Sudanese residents that started organising civil disobedience campaigns against the government of Omar Al-Bashir in 2013 and became part of a major organised network playing a key role during the Sudanese Revolution which ousted him in 2019.

The network gave youth "the momentum and inspiration to be part of the revolution and to own their own fate and future."

Part of the Sudanese Resistance Committees, it's members have been targeted by the RSF and the General Intelligence Service during protests.

