Elderly Sheikh Jarrah resident given a week to demolish her own home

An elderly Sheikh Jarrah resident has been given a week to demolish the building she has lived in for 20 years, while the wider family home - where her children and grandchildren live - has been earmarked for demolition after a campaign by illegal Israeli settlers. Fatima has been battling in Israeli courts to keep her home for more than 30 years and has refused to acknowledge the latest order