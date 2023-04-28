Sudan FM denies reports it's willing to talk with rival paramilitary RSF

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denied reports claiming the Sudanese army had agreed "in principle" to negotiate with the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo known as Hemedti.

"Reports about the army's willingness to enter into negotiations with the special forces are untrue," the ministry said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.

The ministry said the "rebels" continue to violate the declared armistice, use civilians as human shields, attack diplomatic missions as well as hospitals and health care centres and destroy the country's infrastructure in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and international norms.

They have no choice but to "surrender" or "perish", it added.

On Wednesday, media outlets reported that Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, had agreed "in principle" to a meeting between representatives of the armed forces and the RSF, which was supposed to take place in the capital of South Sudan, Juba.

