Turkiye gets back 1,800-year-old tomb stele from Italy

Turkiye, on Friday, got back an 1800-year-old tomb stele from Italy that was smuggled from the ancient city of Zeugma in south-eastern Gaziantep province, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, said one of the historical heritages was brought back in Turkiye.

"Today, I am happy to be returning another artefact of origin to this ancient city. Our fight against historical artefact smuggling will continue with all our stakeholders," Ersoy said on Twitter.

Ersoy also shared a photograph showing the historical grave stele.

The Ministry reported that the stele, which carries important scientific data, was delivered to the Turkish Embassy in Rome.

READ: Turkiye announces repatriation of 12 antiquities from the US