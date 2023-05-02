WHO says risk 'moderate' after laboratory in Sudan seized by fighters

The World Health Organisation said, on Tuesday, it had found after a risk assessment that there was a "moderate risk" related to the seizure of a public health laboratory in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, by one of the warring parties, Reuters reports.

"The situation and the risk are being seen as moderate," WHO spokesperson, Tarik Jasarevic, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

"This is because the lab cannot provide its main function, which is to provide the analysis and the diagnostics because of the lack of fuel and lack of trained staff."

WHO's representative in Sudan said, last week, there was a "high risk of biological hazard" in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, after one of the warring parties seized the laboratory holding cholera pathogens and other hazardous materials.

READ: Sudan's streets deserted as foreigners flee, lab seizure causes biohazard risk