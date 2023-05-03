Turkiye discovers oil reserve with 100,000 bpd capacity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday announced the discovery of oil reserves with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day in Cudi and Gabar, in the Sirnak state, in the southeast of the country.

"This oil reserve, which is 20 kilometres away from Cizre, is of high-quality. We will increase the daily production capacity of the oil we have discovered 2.6 thousand metres deep in the ground with the 100 wells we will open in the region. We have already started to ship the oil we have taken from the first well to refineries for refining. Undoubtedly, this oil reserve, which will meet the 10 percent of our daily consumption all by itself, will be auspicious for our country and nation," Erdogan said at an opening ceremony of the Karapınar solar power plant in central Konya province.

"Our sole purpose is to maximise the contributions our discoveries and investments make to our country's energy independence. Because, just like the defence industry, energy independence is, too, an indispensable must for the true freedom of a country and nation," he added.

Earlier yesterday, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez, said Erdogan will announce oil discoveries that are among the largest in the country's history.

The minister added, during an election event in Bilecik state, in the northwest of the country, that Turkiye has been making great efforts in recent years to achieve independence in the field of energy.

The new discovery comes a few days before Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections on 14 May, in which Erdogan faces three presidential hopefuls, including his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People's Party