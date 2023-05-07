Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon signs contracts with 11 companies to produce electricity from solar energy

Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayyad signed contracts with 11 private sector companies on Friday for the construction of new solar power plants, in a bid to address the country's energy crisis. Lebanon's residents have been facing daily power cuts lasting up to 20 hours as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades.
May 7, 2023
