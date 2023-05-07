Lebanon signs contracts with 11 companies to produce electricity from solar energy
Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayyad signed contracts with 11 private sector companies on Friday for the construction of new solar power plants, in a bid to address the country's energy crisis. Lebanon's residents have been facing daily power cuts lasting up to 20 hours as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades.
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.