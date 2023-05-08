Saudi Arabia pledges $100 million in aid to Sudan 

Saudi Arabia pledged on Sunday to provide $100 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan and announced the organisation of a national campaign to collect donations, Anadolu news agency reported.

More than 550 people have been killed and thousands injured in fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 15, according to Sudan's Health Ministry.

The Saudi state news agency SPA said Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman have directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to "provide $100 million worth of various humanitarian aid" to conflict-torn Sudan.

The relief centre also plans to organise a national donation campaign through the Sahem platform "to alleviate the current conditions faced by the Sudanese people," SPA said.

"The assistance emanates from the keenness of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince to stand by the Sudanese people and mitigate the impacts of the crisis in Sudan," Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, director of King Salman Center, said.

Al Rabeeah added that relief, humanitarian, and medical aid will be provided to Sudanese citizens displaced by the conflict.

On Saturday, the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Taha, issued an urgent appeal to member states, financial and humanitarian institutions and international donors to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Sudan.