TIMELINE - From ouster to arrest: Key dates in Imran Khan saga in Pakistan

Pakistan's former premier, Imran Khan, was arrested on Tuesday as he appeared for hearings at the Islamabad High Court.

He was charged in a number of cases that his party says are politically motivated, ranging from corruption, terrorism and rioting, since being ousted from power in a no-confidence vote last April.

From blaming the US to topple his government to getting shot in the leg at a rally to force snap polls, here is a timeline of events that led to Khan's arrest:

8 March, 2022: 13-party opposition alliance moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against then-Prime Minister, Imran Khan

27 March, 2022: Khan claims the no-trust move is part of an alleged "foreign-funded conspiracy" to topple his government, shows letter as evidence

3 April, 2022: National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Qasim Suri, dismisses the no-trust motion without a vote, terms it a foreign conspiracy

3 April, 2022: President Arif Alvi dissolves the National Assembly on Khan's advice

7 April, 2022: Supreme Court overturns the Deputy Speaker's ruling on no-trust motion and subsequent dissolution of the lower house, orders vote on 9 April.

9 April, 2022: Khan is removed from the Prime Minister's office as the no-confidence motion against him succeeds.

11 April, 2022: All lawmakers of his Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf (PTI) party in the National Assembly resign en masse; Khan announces nationwide protests demanding immediate elections.

25 May, 2022: Khan-led "long march" protest enters Islamabad after Supreme Court's permission,

26 May, 2022: He calls off protest to avoid confrontation; gives the government six days to announce date for snap election.

20 August, 2022: Khan is booked for threatening a female judge during protest rally in Islamabad.

2 October, 2022: Pakistan's election commission disqualifies him in a case related to gifts he received from foreign dignitaries (Toshakhana).

28 October, 2022: He launches a second "long march" from Lahore to Islamabad to force early elections.

3 November, 2022: Khan escapes assassination attempt in Wazirabad district of north-eastern Punjab province during protest march.

4 November, 2022: He accuses successor, Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army commander of being involved in the assassination attempt.

14 January and 18 January, 2023: PTI dissolves provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it held majority, in another attempt to compel the government for early vote.

28 February, 2023: A district court in Islamabad issues a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan for skipping hearings in Toshakhana case.

5 March, 2023: Police raid his Lahore residence, but fail to arrest him.

3 May, 2023: Khan reiterates allegations that a senior military officer planned to assassinate him twice.

8 May, 2023: Pakistan's military rejects Khan's "malicious and fabricated" allegations, asks him to take legal course of action.

9 May, 2023: Khan doubles down on his allegations against senior military officer as he appears before the Islamabad High Court; paramilitary Rangers arrest him in a case filed by the anti-corruption body; Party calls arrest an abduction.

