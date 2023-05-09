UN's Wennesland: Israeli killing of civilians in Gaza 'unacceptable'

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said on Tuesday that Israeli occupation killing of civilians in Gaza "is unacceptable."

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, he said: "I condemn the deaths of civilians in the Israeli airstrikes. This is unacceptable."

He added: "I am deeply alarmed by developments in Gaza after Israel launched a military operation this morning targeting members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ)."

The UN official continued: "The Israeli airstrikes inside Gaza resulted in the killing of 13 Palestinians, including three members of PIJ, a doctor, five women and four children, and more than 20 injured."

Concluding his statement, he urged "all concerned to exercise maximum restraint and avoid an escalation," noting that he is "fully engaged with all sides in an attempt to avoid a broader conflict with devastating consequences for all."

READ: Israel kills Palestinian civilians in Gaza air strikes