Israel launches new airstrikes against Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza

Israel launched airstrikes against a site of the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to the army, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A military statement said that the strikes targeted a rocket launch site in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

No information was yet available about casualties.

The attack came one day after at least 15 people, including four children and four women, were killed, and 22 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Three members of the Islamic Jihad group, their wives and children were among those killed.

The Israeli army said the attacks against Islamic Jihad were part of its Operation Shield and Arrow in response to rocket fire from Gaza following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in an Israeli prison last week.

