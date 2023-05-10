Israel ready to fight Iran on multiple fronts, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel is ready to fight Iran on multiple fronts. He made his comment after launching Operation Arrow and Shield against the besieged Gaza Strip, killing 15 Palestinians — including women and children — and wounding 22 others.

"Ninety-five per cent of Israel's security problems come from Iran," claimed Netanyahu. This was a reference to an alleged Iranian attempt to start a multi-front campaign against Israel.

The Israeli leader pointed out that Israel will do all it can to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and prevent the government in Tehran from "establishing terror fronts around us."

Israel, according to the local media, is afraid that other fronts, including Gaza, could become involved in retaliation for the latest Israeli "pre-emptive" attacks and killing of Palestinians.

According to Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders, armed Palestinian groups are proxies for Iran, rather than the legitimate resistance movements that they actually are. This is used to justify attacks against them.

READ: Netanyahu informed US officials about planned attack on Gaza