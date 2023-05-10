Latest News
Quadripartite foreign ministerial meeting on Syria held in Moscow
Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Israel attacks on Gaza
Saudi Arabia invites Syria Assad to Arab Summit for first time since 2011
Israel launches new airstrikes against Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza
Israeli army shot settler near Hebron, believing she was Palestinian
Yemen Houthis say STC national charter a 'complete coup' against Yemen
WFP plans to 'immediately' reach 380,000 vulnerable people in Sudan
Israel issues demolition and stop-work orders in occupied Hebron
Gaza: 156 homes damaged by Israeli air strikes
Israel evacuates thousands of settlers from homes near Gaza
Tunisia: Police ask shops for names of customers who bought banned books
Israel ready to fight Iran on multiple fronts, says Netanyahu
Israel: minister threatens to assassinate senior Hamas leaders in Gaza Strip
Iran ready to supply latest defensive weapons to Syria
UN rights chief condemns 'deeply alarming' executions in Iran
