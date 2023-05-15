Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel army drone crashes in northern West Bank

A model of the SkyStriker drone by Israel's Elbit Systems, dubbed "the suicide drone" [Facebook]
The Israeli army, on Monday, said a small surveillance drone crashed while operating over the Tulkarem refugee camp, northern Occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the crashed drone was collected and there was no fear of information leakage after the crash.

It identified the drone type as "sky rider", a tactical surveillance drone, and that the incident is being investigated.

In recent months, the Israeli army announced similar incidents of drones crashing while operating over Palestinian areas.

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

