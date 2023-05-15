Statistic: One among three refugees in the world is Palestinian

Palestinians are commemorating the 75th anniversary of their Nakba on 15 May, on the same day Israel commemorates its creation since it killed and displaced Palestinians and stole their homes and land.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates' statistic states that 70 per cent of the Palestinians are refugees and that one among three refugees in the world is Palestinian.

According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), nearly one-third of the registered Palestine refugees, more than 1.5 million, live in 58 recognised Palestine refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The refugees who live in Lebanon are the most vulnerable, as 93 per cent of them suffer from abject poverty for several reasons, mainly the bad economic situation in the country and also because they are banned from practicing 39 professions.

Then follow the refugees in the Gaza Strip, as the coastal enclave has been under a strict Israeli siege for 17 years and has come under several major deadly Israeli offensives during the past 10 years.

