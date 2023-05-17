Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ankara condemns arrest of Turkiye journalists by Germany, calls for immediate release

May 17, 2023 at 3:05 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Germany, News, Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on November 14, 2022 [TUR/Agriculture Forestry Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on November 14, 2022 [TUR/Agriculture Forestry Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
 May 17, 2023 at 3:05 pm

Ankara, on Wednesday, called on Germany to release Turkish journalists arrested in Frankfurt after reporting on the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkiye, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The detention of Frankfurt Bureau representatives of Sabah newspaper by the German police today, without justification, is an act of harassment and intimidation against the Turkish press. We strongly condemn this heinous act," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We expect the immediate release of journalists who were targeted by a false denunciation of a FETO member for their reporting on the terrorist organisation FETO's activities in Germany," it added.

Necessary initiatives have been taken in Germany regarding the issue, and our strong reaction is conveyed to the German ambassador to Ankara, Jurgen Schulz, who was summoned today, the Ministry said.

READ: German police raid office of Turkiye daily 'Sabah'

Categories
Europe & RussiaGermanyNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments