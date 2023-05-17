Portuguese / Spanish / English

Brazil mayor ends city's ties to 'apartheid Israel'

May 17, 2023 at 12:30 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, BDS, Brazil, Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Norway, Palestine, Spain
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with security forces as they break into the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 January 2023 [Joedson Alves - Anadolu Agency]
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with security forces as they break into the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 January 2023 [Joedson Alves - Anadolu Agency]
 May 17, 2023 at 12:30 pm

The mayor of the Brazilian port city of Belem, Edmilson Rodrigues, has declared his city an Apartheid Free Zone, denouncing Israel's "expulsion of a people from their ancestral territory, a true apartheid", the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement announced yesterday.

Belem, the capital of the state of Para in the Amazonas, has a history of bringing indigenous and other people together in the struggle for justice and building solidarity.

Belem's decision follows those by the mayor of Barcelona, Spain, to suspend institutional ties with apartheid Israel and end twinning with Tel Aviv, by the Liège  city council in Belgium to cut ties with apartheid Israel and by the Oslo city council in Norway to exclude from public procurements companies that directly or indirectly contribute to Israel's illegal settlement enterprise.

The Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) applauded the mayor of Belem's move and called for other cities around the world to follow suit.

READ: Most social media anti-Semitism related to criticism of Israel

Categories
Asia & AmericasBDSBrazilEurope & RussiaInternational OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsNorwayPalestineSpain
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments